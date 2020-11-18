christmas

Holiday shipping deadlines 2020: Last day to mail packages for Christmas delivery

2020 holiday shipping deadlines may be as early as Dec. 9 depending on which service you choose.
By Danny Clemens
WASHINGTON -- You might not see your family as much as you normally would this holiday season, but that doesn't mean you still can't celebrate the holidays by mailing gifts, cards or hand-written letters to your loved ones.

Here are recommended holiday 2020 shipping deadlines for major shipping companies to help you get your packages in the mail on time.

United States Postal Service (USPS) 2020 holiday shipping deadlines


For delivery by December 25

  • USPS Retail Ground: Dec. 15
  • First Class Mail (including greeting cards) & First Class Packages (up to 15.99 ounces): Dec. 18
  • Priority Mail: Dec. 19
  • Priority Mail Express: Dec. 23


Click here for USPS shipping deadlines for mail sent to international and military addresses. USPS also offers a list on its website with tips about how to avoid common holiday shipping mishaps to ensure your packages arrive on time.

SEE ALSO: Can you take wrapped presents on a plane? Holiday travel tips from TSA

UPS holiday 2020 shipping deadlines



  • UPS Ground: Dec. 15
  • UPS 3 Day Select: Dec. 21
  • UPS 2nd Day Air: Dec. 22
  • UPS Next Day Air: Dec. 23


Click here for more information about shipping via UPS to international addresses. UPS offers a page on its website with information about how to properly pack and address holiday parcels.

FedEx holiday 2020 shipping deadlines


Recommended last days to ship for delivery by Dec. 25

  • FedEx SmartPost: Dec. 9
  • FedEx Home Delivery: Dec. 15
  • FedEx Ground: Dec. 15
  • FedEx Express Saver: Dec. 21
  • FedEx 3Day Freight: Dec. 21
  • FedEx 2Day: Dec. 22
  • FedEx 2Day A.M.: Dec. 22
  • FedEx 2Day Freight: Dec. 22
  • FedEx 1Day Freight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx Extra Hours: Dec. 23
  • FedEx Standard Overnight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx Priority Overnight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx First Overnight: Dec. 23
  • FedEx SameDay: Dec. 25
  • FedEx SameDay City Priority: Dec. 25
  • FedEx SameDay City Direct: Dec. 25


Click here for information about FedEx international shipping deadlines.

These recommendations were provided by each company and are subject to change. Please contact shipping companies directly with any questions.
Related topics:
societyfedexholidaychristmasupsusps
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Wrapped presents on a plane: What to know before holiday travel
CHRISTMAS
Want to get a COVID test for the holidays? Here's what to know
Top toys under $20 for kids
Sorry, Grinch: COVID-19 won't stop NORAD from tracking Santa
Holiday leftovers guide: How long foods last
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how you can help SF recover this holiday season amid COVID-19
Top executives with CA medical group joined Newsom at Napa Co. party
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf is staying home this Thanksgiving
How would a California curfew work? UCSF doctor weighs in
Want to get a COVID test for the holidays? Here's what to know
South Bay medical center pleads for donations as pandemic worsens
LIVE: Track rain on Live Doppler 7
Show More
Pelosi suggests next 2 years will be her final term as speaker
50 of the country's 100 priciest zip codes are in the Bay Area
COVID-19 updates: 2,883 more cases in Bay Area since Monday
COVID-19 holiday risk: The safest and most dangerous activities
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
More TOP STORIES News