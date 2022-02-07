valentine's day

Top-selling Valentine's Day candies by state revealed

The type of candy you get from your valentine might depend on what state you're in.

A list of the top-selling Valentine's Day candies for each state was released, according to candystore.com. The list was created based off sales data from the past 14 years from online bulk candy store and industry partners, the company said.

California's top choice was candy-hearts, second was heart-shaped boxes of chocolates and 3rd was M&Ms.

Eleven other states including Florida and Virginia rated candy-hearts as the top candy.

New York, Tennessee and Colorado are among 16 states that favor heart-shaped boxes of chocolates.

Nine states preferred M&M's, including Iowa, New Jersey and Maryland.

Valentine's Day candy sales dropped more than 20% last year because of the pandemic, but this year, the National Retail Federation expects near-record-breaking candy sales!

To see what the most popular candy is for your state, head over to candystore.com.

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)

KGO-TV contributed to this report.
