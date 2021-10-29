Veteran photo, flag found along I-580 in East Bay reunited with family, CHP says

What a great ending to this story! After seeing media posts and broadcast on TV, this family has been reunited with their father’s veteran memorial flag and case. We can’t thank the television media outlets and those who spread the story on social media enough. THANK YOU! 🇺🇸💙 pic.twitter.com/i8RlH03apq — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) October 30, 2021

We need your help!! Our Officers located this on I-580 near Isabel Ave. in #livermore We hoped someone would claim this valuable property but no luck…yet. If this is your family member or friend, please reach out to us at 925-828-0466. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/KR8NUiHthm — CHP Dublin Area (@CHPDublin) October 28, 2021

LIVERMORE, Calif. (KGO) -- A memorial flag and photo of a veteran found by the California Highway Patrol on I-580 in Livermore have been returned to the family, officials said on Friday.CHP sent ABC7 News a text saying the family of the veteran contacted them about the flag and photo, and they were able to return it.Family members said it was lost when a box fell off of a moving truck in the fast lane, and was too dangerous to retrieve.CHP posted a photo of the family.Friends and relatives recognized the photo in the media, and contacted the family members.The family told CHP they wanted to thank everyone who helped them get it back.