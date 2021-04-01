kamala harris

Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Oakland next week

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris will be back in her hometown of Oakland on Monday.

She and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel to Los Angeles Thursday and will remain there through Easter Sunday.

Then, on April 5, she'll be in Oakland.

She's coming to discuss topics ranging from water infrastructure to small business.

On Tuesday, she'll travel to Chicago before returning to Washington.

