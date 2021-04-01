Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Oakland next week

She and First Gentleman Doug Emhoff will travel to Los Angeles Thursday and will remain there through Easter Sunday.
RELATED: Pres. Biden taps VP Harris to lead response to border challenges
Then, on April 5, she'll be in Oakland.
She's coming to discuss topics ranging from water infrastructure to small business.
On Tuesday, she'll travel to Chicago before returning to Washington.
VIDEO: VP Kamala Harris' old Berkeley home could become historic landmark
Go here for the latest news about Vice President Kamala Harris.