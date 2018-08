A skiier had a front row seat view of a volcanic eruption in Chile.Gonzalo Llamas Sebesta recorded video as a chairlift carried him toward the erupting Nevados de Chillán volcano.The volcano was spewing a 5,000-foot column of dust and ash into the air.ONEMI, the Chilean national emergency office, issued a yellow alert following the eruption. The alert indicates volcanic activity is unstable and there is the possibility of explosions.