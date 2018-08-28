CIGARETTES

VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants

EMBED </>More Videos

Stunning video shows the moment an e-cigarette exploded in a man's pants while he was shopping for a television.

Brad Belstock
ANAHEIM, Calif. (KGO) --
Without warning, an e-cigarette exploded in a man's pants while he was shopping for a television at a store in Anaheim on Monday.

In the incident that was caught on surveillance video, the man is seen looking around when all of a sudden there was a blast and flames shot from his pants.

RELATED: Controversial UCSF study links e-cigarettes with heart attacks

The man is then seen limping through the store as employees rushed to help him.

The manager says the man went into the bathroom to tend to the burns he suffered. While that was going on, the manager went and put out the e-cigarette, which was still burning.

RELATED: Woman claims e-cigarette exploded in her pocket

Given the store's location in an industrial neighborhood, the managers says a fire would have done considerable damage.

Despite the burns, the manager says the man left the store on his own, presumably to drive to the hospital. But the man reportedly instead drove himself home and asked for a relative to get some supplies from a pharmacy so he could treat the burns.

Get the latest updates about smoking and e-cigarettes here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smokinge-cigarettescigarettesfirecaught on cameraAnaheim
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CIGARETTES
Respiratory therapist speaks about vaping dangers
SF Prop E passes, banning sale of flavored tobacco products
VIDEO: Crawfish clings to beer while holding cigarette
Controversial UCSF study links e-cigarettes with heart attacks
More cigarettes
Top Stories
CA becomes first state to eliminate bail for suspects awaiting trial
Texan says he's selling 3D-printed gun plans, despite ruling
Mollie Tibbetts' family on the immigration debate
Gruesome discovery at home of SF missing man
San Jose Vietnam War Memorial vandalized over the weekend
5-year-old boy found safe after going missing from Houston school
Dog encounters lobster for first time, has no idea what she's dealing with
President Trump says Google 'rigged' searches against him
Show More
Lumber truck flips over at Menlo Park construction site
Here are your 2018 CMA Awards nominees
Mourners paying final respects to Aretha Franklin at public viewing
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
Richmond police announce $10,000 reward in pair of homicides
More News