VIDEO: Ferry crashes into dock at SF Ferry building

Panic struck a crowd of onlookers as they watched a ferry crash into a dock at the Ferry Building in San Francisco. No one was injured but the boat was damaged. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
A Golden Gate Ferry boat has crashed at the Ferry Building in San Francisco.

A video captures the moment the ferry crashed into a dock. In the video, you can hear the crowd start to panic once they realize the ferry boat is out of control and about to crash.

The crash left damage to the railing on the promenade.

There were 80 people on the ferry, the MS San Francisco, which was coming into port from Larkspur.

No one was hurt, but the vessel was damaged.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

