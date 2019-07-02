VIDEO: Masked burglars smash display cases during San Rafael jewelry store break-in

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- San Rafael police released video of a jewelry store burglary on June 23.Three people wearing ski masks busted into Villa Jewelers on Fourth Street. The burglars smashed display cases in the store, took several items and escaped.Police say a witness saw a total of four suspects driving away in a gold Mercedes.Police are still searching for them.Investigators say this crime is similar to break-ins at other Bay Area jewelry stores.San Rafael police are now advising stores to remove valuables from the display cabinets when closing at night.