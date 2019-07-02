burglary

VIDEO: Masked burglars smash display cases during San Rafael jewelry store break-in

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- San Rafael police released video of a jewelry store burglary on June 23.

Three people wearing ski masks busted into Villa Jewelers on Fourth Street. The burglars smashed display cases in the store, took several items and escaped.

RELATED VIDEO: Robber disarms Houston officer and holds her at gunpoint

Police say a witness saw a total of four suspects driving away in a gold Mercedes.

Police are still searching for them.

Investigators say this crime is similar to break-ins at other Bay Area jewelry stores.

San Rafael police are now advising stores to remove valuables from the display cabinets when closing at night.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san rafaelburglarycrimerobberyjewelry theftsurveillancejewelrycaught on camerasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BURGLARY
Burglary suspects caught on video ransacking Hollywood Hills home
71 car break-ins reported at Golden Gate Bridge parking lot
U.S. soccer player Allie Long's L.A. hotel room burglarized
Tourist rammed by burglars at Legion of Honor seriously injured
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News