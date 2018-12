EMBED >More News Videos The Highway Patrol released video showing a Squaw Valley Fire Department paramedic being lowered to the injured skier.

A backcountry skier is recovering after being rescued in rugged terrain west of Lake Tahoe.The Highway Patrol released video showing a Squaw Valley Fire Department paramedic being lowered to the injured skier.Authorities said the man fell some 200 to 300 feet from the rocks along the North Side of Mount Tallac, a 9,700-foot peak near South Lake Tahoe that's popular with backcountry skiers.No word on the extent of the man's injuries.