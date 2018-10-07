NORTH BAY FIRES

VIDEO: Santa Rosa neighborhood before and after the North Bay Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Video from DroneView 7 shows the Tuscany development in the Fountaingrove after the fire ripped through the area. Block after block was leveled. (KGO-TV)

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
As the North Bay fires spread-- entire neighborhoods were swallowed by flames.

Video from DroneView 7 shows the Tuscany development in the Fountaingrove after the fire ripped through the area. Block after block was leveled.

RELATED: Santa Rosa remembers firestorm anniversary with community prayer service

Fountaingrove was one of Santa Rosa's hardest hit areas. Today, little has changed. The burnt debris is gone but empty lots remain. For sale signs dot the neighborhood, signs of change but little signs of recovery.

For more stories and video about the North Bay Fires go to this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
North Bay Fireswildfirecaliforniabay areasonoma countySanta Rosa
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NORTH BAY FIRES
Winery in Napa Valley showing signs of recovery 1 year after Atlas Peak fire
Video shows heroism of officers during North Bay Fires
Therapy horses that helped kidnapping victim return one year after Nuns Fire
Santa Rosa remembers fire anniversary with prayer service
More North Bay Fires
Top Stories
SpaceX launch, historic landing causes unusual sight over Bay Area
Video shows heroism of officers during North Bay Fires
Brush fire scorches thousands of acres, burns home in Solano County
The North Bay Wildfires: One Year Later
Winery in Napa Valley showing signs of recovery 1 year after Atlas Peak fire
Therapy horses that helped kidnapping victim return one year after Nuns Fire
Smoke from Solano County fire drifts into Bay Area
Cal Fire mopping up after brush fire in San Jose
Show More
Blue Angels pilots meet fans at SF Fleet Week
Katt Williams arrested for allegedly assaulting driver in Portland
Santa Rosa remembers fire anniversary with prayer service
'Horribly neglected' dog gets remarkable transformation
Earthquake alert to be tested on BART trains
More News