VIDEO: Santa Rosa neighborhood before and after the North Bay Fire

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --As the North Bay fires spread-- entire neighborhoods were swallowed by flames.
Video from DroneView 7 shows the Tuscany development in the Fountaingrove after the fire ripped through the area. Block after block was leveled.
Fountaingrove was one of Santa Rosa's hardest hit areas. Today, little has changed. The burnt debris is gone but empty lots remain. For sale signs dot the neighborhood, signs of change but little signs of recovery.
