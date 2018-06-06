A lot has been written about the night the North Bay went up in flames.But, now we are seeing a new perspective: a bus superintendent trying to save senior citizens - many in wheelchairs.Smoke was thick, and nerves were frayed as residents of the Brookdale Fountaingrove Center waited to get on a CityBus on October 9.The disaster was quickly unfolding, and time was at a premium.There were too many wheelchairs for the bus to handle.Rescuers had to carry and secure them as best they could.Passengers were terrified.Then came the hard part: getting to shelter.Fires surrounded the roadway. Flames were consuming every home.Steve Roraus told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat it felt like a "big witch's cauldron."CityBus helped evacuate hundreds of people that night.The so-called Tubbs fire burned parts of Napa, Sonoma and Lake counties.It was the most destructive wildfire in California history.