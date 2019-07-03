Video shows victim on ground moments after San Bruno shooting

SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KGO) -- Officials say two were shot at the Tanforan mall in San Bruno. Two juveniles were taken to San Francisco General Hospital where one is in serious condition and the other is critical.

Witness video shows one of the victims on the floor of the mall moments after the shooting.

Police say there may be two suspects and that they may have been shooting at each other.

