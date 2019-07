From the Golden Gate Bridge camera you can see smoke on the horizon from the #SandFire in Yolo County. pic.twitter.com/nHUOoQ2c7Q — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) June 9, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As crews continue to battle the 1,700-acre Sand Fire burning in Yolo County, smoke from the blaze was seen on the horizon all the way from the Golden Gate Bridge.This comes as a Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the North Bay and a Spare the Air Alert was issued Saturday for the Bay Area.