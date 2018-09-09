VIDEO: Timelapse captures Napa County Snell Fire consuming ridge

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --Viewer video captured the Snell Fire in Napa County consuming a hillside.
The fire, which is burning in remote grassy oak woodlands that are difficult to access, is threatening 180 structures. It is centered near the intersection of Snell Valley Road and Butts Valley Road about eight miles southeast of Middletown in unincorporated Napa County.
The fire, which is being fought by 480 firefighters, was first reported around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. No structures have been damaged so far, and no injuries have been reported.
