Volunteers clean up litter and have fun doing it

Francisco Tijero with D.I.D.U. finds creative and entertaining ways to pick up trash. Most recently, he hosted a karaoke cleanup party.

HOUSTON, Texas -- "Who wants to do karaoke?" Francisco Trejo asks as volunteers pick up litter near Buffalo Bayou.

The karaoke cleanup party is one way Trejo tries to make picking up trash fun.

Trejo, 62, told ABC13 he has been working to keep Houston clean since the 1980s. Today, he runs the volunteer group District I Decontamination Unit, also known as D.I.D.U.

Past party themes included a black tie event, another had a group of wrestlers entertain volunteers.

"It attracts people, families, it attracts everybody," Trejo said.

If you're interested in volunteering, visit D.I.D.U.'s Facebook Page for more information.

