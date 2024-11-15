Joan finds love with Chock, gets engaged

NEW YORK CITY -- This week on "Playing the Field" we recap the big "Golden Bachelorette" finale. Joan got engaged to Chock! She was fresh off Pascal leaving and had some doubts, but Nancy managed to talk her through it. Then, after Chock met her children, Joan decided he was the only man for her. She went to Guy's bungalow in Bora Bora and broke things off. He was devastated! At the end of the day, Chock proposed to Joan and she accepted for a new chance at love in her golden years.

The team talks about Guy and if things could have been different if he went first, or if Chock was always meant to be the one. Also, they recap the live show. There were a lot of "Golden" alumni in the audience. Lastly, will Joan and Chock really move to NYC? If so, we'd love to have them in our city studio! In the meantime, stay tuned for a special interview with Joan and Chock on Friday.

