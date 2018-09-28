"I wake up every morning to this million dollar view and then I look down to the madness of San Francisco," he said.
The man doesn't want his identity revealed. But his social media handle "Streets of San Francisco" on Twitter and Facebook documents a bus stop on one street corner near Mission and 8th streets over a period of months.
"Myself and other neighbors have been watching this area for many years, but over the last year and a half it has got aggressively worse," the man told ABC7 news.
He says he turned to social media, tagging police and city politicians in every post hoping that someone would see it and do something about it.
Dozens of photos and videos taken by the man show drug users passed out at the bus stop and in one case lying in the bike lane of the street. Other images show people he claims are drug dealers and in some images apparently drug deals appear to be happening.
"I'm watching a drug epidemic that's out of control," he says. "It's a drug craze."
In one series of images from Friday morning, the photographer documents one man using intravenous drugs and then passing out at a bus stop.
Gadget guy is passed out 7:40pm 9/28 8th st bus shelter at mission #drugs @sf311 @SFPD @SFPDSouthern @JaneKim @LondonBreed pic.twitter.com/hR0hAkBbar— Streets Of San Francisco (@sfstreets1) September 28, 2018
A short time later another tweet shows another man appearing to rob the passed out drug user.
Video: drug addict guy getting robbed on 8th St & Mission @SFPD @SFPDChief @SFPDSouthern @JaneKim @LondonBreed @nbcbayarea @KTVU @abc7newsbayarea @kron4news pic.twitter.com/rn4rluGTCn— Streets Of San Francisco (@sfstreets1) September 28, 2018
After seeing this, the photographer says he called SFPD narcotic hotline and directed them to help detain the robbery suspect. Police confirmed to ABC7 News that they did arrest a person on suspicion of robbery after receiving a tip.
Update: robber captured on Mission & 8th #soma by @sfpd @SFPDSouthern @SFPDChief pic.twitter.com/kLUpyWu60F— Streets Of San Francisco (@sfstreets1) September 28, 2018
While ABC7 News was interviewing the photographer, reporter Wayne Freedman witnessed an apparent drug deal go down at the same bus stop documented on the social media pages.
Armed with binoculars and an iPhone, @sfstreets1 sees drug deals before they go down...waits, records, and sends the files to SFPD. He's almost prescient. #abc7now Wants to clean up the streets and neighborhoods from drug dealing and crime. Recorded a robbery this am pic.twitter.com/kvouJ8YLbu— Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) September 28, 2018
ABC7 News reached to police for comment on this situation and they confirmed that they have made "multiple arrests" in that area related to drug dealing.
Police addressed the photographer's tactic of reporting criminal activity online and said that they welcome all reports of possible criminal activity.
They said the fastest way to get a response from police is to call the SF Narcotics Tip line at 415-553-1426
The anonymous photographer doesn't blame officers for the apparent lack of action.
"At the end of the day it's not the local police it is the politicians, the people making the laws, creating the laws that gives the police the right to not only arrest these people but convict them and get them in jail or rehab," he said.