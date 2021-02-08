Society

National AIDS Memorial launches virtual quilt exhibition honoring Black lives lost to AIDS

By ABC7 News Staff
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A virtual art exhibition debuting Sunday, on National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, is building public understanding of the virus's impact on Black Americans.

FROM THE ARCHIVE: Early days of AIDS crisis in San Francisco in 1982

The National AIDS Memorial has curated dozens of blocks from the Memorial Quilt that tell the stories of Black Americans whose lives were affected by HIV and AIDS.

"This virtual exhibition shares stories of hope, healing and remembrance to honor Black lives lost to AIDS," said a Saturday statement from John Cunningham, Executive Director of the National AIDS Memorial. "Our hope is that it helps raise greater awareness about the ongoing struggle with HIV and the impact systemic barriers have to positive health outcomes, particularly among the Black community."

RELATED: AIDS Memorial Quilt volunteers using extra fabric to sew masks

"They're going to see children, men, women, some famous people," says National AIDS Memorial board member Lonnie Payne. "Some activists who have done things even though they were living with HIV/AIDS to move our dialogue further along to say how insidious HIV and AIDS has been to the Black community."

RELATED: What we can learn about the COVID-19 pandemic from the 1980s AIDS crisis

The exhibition is online through March.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhealthvirtual viewing partysocietyarts & cultureaidsu.s. & worldrace in americacovid 19 pandemicsciencecalifornia
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oakland grandma seen attacked by 2 men after returning from bank
2 kids found safe after car stolen during DoorDash delivery in SF
Tom Brady wins Super Bowl No. 7, Buccaneers beat Chiefs 31-9
Driver robbed in San Francisco traffic
Amanda Gorman, in a first, brings poetry to Super Bowl
Person in custody following attacks in Oakland's Chinatown
SFUSD, teachers union reach agreement to reopen schools
Show More
Oldest NFL groundskeeper prepares field for his 55th Super Bowl
George P. Shultz, secretary of state under Reagan, dies at 100
Magnitude 3.2 earthquake shakes Milpitas
Biden wants to use NFL stadiums for vaccines
Berkeley woman calls taxi for ride to drive-thru vaccine site
More TOP STORIES News