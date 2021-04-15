Job Hunting with Jobina: Virtual job fair aims to create diverse workforce in beverage industry

"There is a lack of diversity unfortunately and a lack of women in leadership positions at the wholesale level," Bouvier said.
Through a partnership with Brazen and Forcebrands, Be The Change is working to create a more inclusive and equitable workforce in the alcohol and beverage space through it's virtual job fair on April 22nd.
"It creates an opening for the alcohol and beverage space where you're meeting candidates on Brazen's tech site, which is phenomenal," Bouvier said. "It's almost like speed dating in a way because it's a digital job fair."
Be The Change has also teamed up with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. The virtual job fair will feature dozens of companies actively hiring like Jackson Family Wines, Constellation Brands, Titos and Bacardi USA.
"It's not about what it looks like on a resume," Bouvier said. "It's about experience, right? If you look at true diversity, equity and inclusion in a work place, you really have to look beyond what you see on a piece of paper. You have to look at the person."
The four-hour event will have space for up to 2,400 job seekers. Participants can check out job openings, webinars and have one-on-one chats with potential employers. If you don't have experience in the industry, Bouvier said don't worry about it, just bring you're "A game."
"This is about having relatable, transferable skills," Bouvier continued. "So, even though you may not have been in the alcohol beverage space, we still welcome you because there are so many jobs that are open right now from entry level to senior level. We always say this at Be
The Change, 'You know we're going to open the door for you, but the candidate needs to do the work.'"
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB OPPORTUNITY:
What: Be The Change Virtual Job Fair
When: April 22nd, 10am - 2pm
Who: Space available for up to 2,400 job seekers
More information, visit at BeTheChangeJobFair.com