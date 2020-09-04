Politics

What Californians need to know about mail-in voting, casting your ballot in-person this November

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When it comes to casting your ballot, some things are different this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's how it works:

  • All registered voters in California will be mailed a ballot. (Three Bay area counties, Napa, San Mateo, and Santa Clara, were already doing this).
  • Ballots will go out around the first week of October.
  • All vote by mail ballots in California come with prepaid postage.
  • You can return your ballot at any time up to and including election day, November 3.
  • The envelope must be sealed, signed, and dated.
  • It can be turned into your county election's office, a ballot drop box, a vote center, or any polling place.
  • If you're mailing it back, there's more time this year for it to arrive, because of concerns about the u-s postal service.
  • A ballot with a postmark no later than November 3 can be received as late as November 20 and it will *still count.
  • You can track your ballot online, through the secretary of state's website.


RELATED: Companies across the US pledge to give workers time off to vote

On election day, however, you can vote in person.

Voting stations will be set up six feet apart.

You should wear a mask, but you won't be refused your right to vote if you don't wear one.

Go here for more information from the State of California's Executive Department.

Go here for answers to frequently asked questions about mail-in voting.
