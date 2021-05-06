Crews quickly douse 3-alarm fire after possible explosion at Walnut Creek senior care facility

WALNUT CREEK. Calif. (KGO) -- Emergency crews in Walnut Creek quickly doused a 3-alarm fire at a senior care facility after a report of an explosion Thursday afternoon.SKY7 was over the scene on Castle Hill Road where a home appeared to be heavily damaged by a fire. Smoke could be seen rising from the house as firefighters worked to douse any hotspots.ABC7 News reporter Leslie Brinkley spoke to a staff member at the facility who said the "place blew up" and quickly caught fire. They said only five residents live there and they were able to safely get them all out of the building.Authorities say due to the windy weather, embers flew in from several different directions which resulted in crews having to put out multiple spot fires.Fire officials say all residents living in the senior care facility have been accounted for and didn't require treatment.The Walnut Creek Police Department is asking residents to avoid the area of South Main Street and Castle Hill Road as firefighters work to clean up the scene.The cause of the fire is currently unknown but authorities are investigating the oxygen tanks at this building.