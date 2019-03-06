Alabama tornadoes: What we know about the 23 lives lost, including 10 from same family

LEE COUNTY, Ala. -- The youngest victim was 6, the oldest 93. One family lost 10 members.The 23 people killed in the nation's deadliest tornado in nearly six years came into focus Tuesday when the coroner finished identifying them and released their names."Just keep those families in your prayers," Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said, two days after the disaster. "It's a tragic situation."Cousins Cordarrly Jones and Demetria Jones have a hard time counting all the relatives they lost to a monster tornado that wiped out a rural community in Alabama.Their grandparents, 89-year-old Jimmy Jones and 83-year-old Mary Louise Jones, were killed in their home on a two-lane road where most everyone shares family ties.The couple's son Emmanuel Jones, a 53-year-old uncle to the cousins, is gone too. Also dead, they said, were seven cousins by both blood and marriage: Eric Jamal Stenson, 38; Florel Tate Stenson; 63; Henry Lewis Stenson; 65; James Henry Tate, 86; Tresia Robinson, 62; Raymond Robinson Jr., 63; and Maggie Delight Robinson, 57.Stunned by the loss of 10 relatives and worried about still more who are hospitalized with serious injuries, the cousins stood Tuesday amid the wreckage of a row of family homes in tiny Beauregard, near the Georgia state line."It really hasn't fully hit me yet. I'm still trying to process it," said Cordarrly Jones, 29."Everybody in this area just about was related," said Demetria Jones, 28. "It's devastating."The dead also included 53-year-old David Wayne Dean, whose body was found in a neighbor's yard after the twister demolished his mobile home Sunday afternoon. He was known as "Roaddog" for his love of Harley-Davidson motorcycles."Our son found him," his widow, Carol Dean, said between sobs. "He was done and gone before we got to him. My life is gone. He was the reason I lived, the reason that I got up."After the tornado passed, she rushed home from work at Walmart and pushed past sheriff's deputies to be with husband one last time. Picking through the ruins of their home, she found her wedding dress and a Father's Day note to her husband that read, "Daddy, I love you to pieces."A post on the Lee-Scott Academy's Facebook page said fourth-grader Taylor Thornton was among those killed.ABC News obtained the list of names and ages of those who were killed:Armondo (AJ) Hernandez, 6Charlotte Ann Miller, 59David Dean, 53Emmanuiel Jones, 53Eric Jamal Stenson, 38Felicia Woodall, 22Florel Tate Stenson, 63Henry Lewis Stenson, 65Irma Gomez-Moran, 41James Henry Tate, 86Jimmy Lee Jones, 89Jonathan Marquez Bowen, 9Maggie Delight Robinson, 57Mamie Roberts Koon, 68Marshall Lynn Grimes, 59Mary Louise Jones, 83Mykala Waldon, 8Raymond Robinson Jr., 63Ryan Pence, 22Sheila Creech, 59Taylor Thornton, 10Tresia Robinson, 62Vicki Braswell, 69