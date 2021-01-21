3 storms heading to SF Bay Area to bring rain, snow showers through next Thursday, forecast shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Three storms are heading to the Bay Area. This is exactly what we need to help our drought-stricken area.
According to ABC7 meteorologist Sandhya Patel, the first one will bring cooler air and scattered showers early Friday morning.
It will rank a 1 on our Storm Impact Scale.
It will be a slippery morning commute tomorrow.
Saturday will be the only dry day in the 7-day forecast.
The second storm will arrive Sunday afternoon and last through Monday, bringing rain and breezy conditions.
The snow level will lower to around 2,500'-3,000'.
The strongest of the series of storms is expected midweek.
A weak to moderate atmospheric river will bring gusty winds and heavier rain to the bay area.
It's a 2 on our Storm Impact Scale and could potentially cause problems in the burn scar areas.
Our best shot of seeing snow over the peaks will be on Wednesday.
Showers will continue on Thursday.
