Weather

AccuWeather: Chilly night ahead, some areas could dip into the 20s

Get ready for a cold night on the way! Under clear skies we see lows drop into the upper 20s to mid-40s. In the North Bay there may be some locally dense fog in spots right before the sun rises




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Friday is a bright and dry day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 59
San Francisco 56
Oakland 56
San Jose 57
Concord 56

Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

Inland:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

South Bay:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s

Saturday

Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

