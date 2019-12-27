AccuWeather: Chilly night ahead, some areas could dip into the 20s

Get ready for a cold night on the way! Under clear skies we see lows drop into the upper 20s to mid-40s. In the North Bay there may be some locally dense fog in spots right before the sun rises
Friday is a bright and dry day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 59
San Francisco 56
Oakland 56
San Jose 57
Concord 56
Coast:
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 30s to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear and Cold
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s
Saturday
Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
