Accuweather Forecast: Another chance for showers, drier, warmer weekend coming

Cooler and damp conditions lurk outside this morning with temperatures in the lower to upper 40s. Showers are developing also. Hopefully, you're one of the lucky that enjoys a dry commute.
Waves of hit and miss showers with a slight chance of light, thunder and small hail roll west to east across our neighborhoods today. Highs remain cooler than average, upper 50s to middle 60s.
Our sky becomes partly cloudy and cooler tonight, upper 30s to upper 40s, with the chance of showers becoming less widespread.
Friday:
Our sky becomes mostly sunny and a few degrees warmer. A slight chance for showers continues for Lake, Mendocino and northern Sonoma Counties.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/46
Fremont: 63/49
Oakland: 61/48
Redwood City: 60/45
San Francisco: 57/48
San Jose: 63/47
San Rafael: 59/46
Santa Rosa: 57/44
Coast:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Random Showers
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 59 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Random Showers
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Random Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Random Showers
Lows: 44 - 48 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Showers, T'storms Possible
Highs: 61 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Random Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degree
