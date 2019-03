Accuweather Forecast: Another chance for showers, drier, warmer weekend coming

Temperatures:

Cooler and damp conditions lurk outside this morning with temperatures in the lower to upper 40s. Showers are developing also. Hopefully, you're one of the lucky that enjoys a dry commute.Waves of hit and miss showers with a slight chance of light, thunder and small hail roll west to east across our neighborhoods today. Highs remain cooler than average, upper 50s to middle 60s.Our sky becomes partly cloudy and cooler tonight, upper 30s to upper 40s, with the chance of showers becoming less widespread.Our sky becomes mostly sunny and a few degrees warmer. A slight chance for showers continues for Lake, Mendocino and northern Sonoma Counties.Concord: 62/46Fremont: 63/49Oakland: 61/48Redwood City: 60/45San Francisco: 57/48San Jose: 63/47San Rafael: 59/46Santa Rosa: 57/44TODAY: Showers, T'storms PossibleHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Random ShowersLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Showers, T'storms PossibleHighs: 59 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Random ShowersLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Showers, T'storms PossibleHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Random ShowersLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Showers, T'storms PossibleHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Showers, T'storms PossibleHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Random ShowersLows: 44 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Showers, T'storms PossibleHighs: 61 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Random ShowersLows: 43 - 48 Degree