AccuWeather forecast: Clear and cold tonight, freeze warning in part of North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Tonight will be clear and cold, especially in the inland valleys. A freeze warning will be in effect in the North Bay from midnight to 9 a.m. Low temperatures there will drop into the upper 20s.
Other inland valley location will experience lows in the upper 20s to low 30s; and lows will be in the mid to upper 30s near the coast and bay. Tomorrow will be a bright, sunny day, but a bit on the cool side, with highs ranging from low 50s at the coast to mainly mid 50s inland and near the bay.
We can expect more sunny days ahead through the weekend, and a gradual warming trend will begin on Wednesday, taking afternoon highs into the mid and upper 60s inland by week's end.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa: 58
San Francisco: 54
Oakland: 56
San Jose: 57
Concord: 56
Coast:
Tonight: Clear & Very Cold
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Very Cold Morning/Then Sunny & Brisk
Highs: Low 50s
North Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Extremely Cold/Freeze Warning Beginning Midnight
Lows: Upper 20s to Near 30
Tomorrow: Early Morning Freeze Warning/Then Sunny & Brisk
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Extremely Cold/Freeze Warning Beginning Midnight
Lows: Upper 20s to Near 30
Tomorrow: Early Morning Freeze Warning/Then Sunny & Brisk
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Inland East Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Freezing Cold
Lows: Upper 20s to Low 30s0s
Tomorrow: Freezing Cold Morning/Then Sunny & Brisk
Highs: Mid 50s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Clear & Cold
Lows: Mid to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Very Cold Morning/Then Sunny & Brisk
Highs: Mid 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Clear & Freezing Cold
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Freezing Cold Morning/Then Sunny & Brisk
Highs: Mid to Upper 50s
Wednesday:
Sunny & Slightly Warmer
Highs: Mid 50s Coast to Low 60s Inland
