Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional showers, tapering off during the overnight hours. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with highs ranging from upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Light to moderate rain will move into the area late Sunday and continue into Monday morning. This will be a storm of light intensity, and it will rank only 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.

However, it will be followed by a series of wetter, windier storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday--each of which will rank 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. Because of the rainfall potential from this parade of moderate storms--along with gusty winds--we need to be aware of the possibility of localized flooding, mud slides, downed trees, and power outages.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures
Concord 58
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 59

Coast
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

East Bay
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Nedar 60

East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50

North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s

Peninsula
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

South Bay
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60

Looking ahead to Sunday
Rain Arrives by Midday
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland


Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
