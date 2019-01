Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers

Temperatures

Coast

East Bay

East Bay Valleys

North Bay Valleys

Peninsula

South Bay

Looking ahead to Sunday

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional showers, tapering off during the overnight hours. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40sTomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with highs ranging from upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Light to moderate rain will move into the area late Sunday and continue into Monday morning. This will be a storm of light intensity, and it will rank only 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.However, it will be followed by a series of wetter, windier storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday--each of which will rank 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. Because of the rainfall potential from this parade of moderate storms--along with gusty winds--we need to be aware of the possibility of localized flooding, mud slides, downed trees, and power outages.ConcordOaklandRedwood CitySan FranciscoSan JoseSanta RosaTonight: Showers LikelyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Showers LikelyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Nedar 60Tonight: Showers LikelyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50Tonight: Showers LikelyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Showers LikelyLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Near 60Tonight: Showers LikelyLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: Partly CloudyHighs: Near 60Rain Arrives by MiddayHighs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland