Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with occasional showers

Tonight will be cloudy with occasional showers, tapering off during the overnight hours. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with highs ranging from upper 50s to around 60 degrees. Light to moderate rain will move into the area late Sunday and continue into Monday morning. This will be a storm of light intensity, and it will rank only 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.
However, it will be followed by a series of wetter, windier storms Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday--each of which will rank 2 on the Storm Impact Scale. Because of the rainfall potential from this parade of moderate storms--along with gusty winds--we need to be aware of the possibility of localized flooding, mud slides, downed trees, and power outages.
Temperatures
Concord 58
Oakland 60
Redwood City 59
San Francisco 59
San Jose 61
Santa Rosa 59
Coast
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
East Bay
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Nedar 60
East Bay Valleys
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50
North Bay Valleys
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s
Peninsula
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
South Bay
Tonight: Showers Likely
Lows: Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Near 60
Looking ahead to Sunday
Rain Arrives by Midday
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Near 60 Inland
