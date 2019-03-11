Accuweather Forecast: Dry pattern begins, weekend spring warmth

Clear and much cooler this morning with patchy fog filling some North Bay Valleys. Dress for temperatures in the middle 30s to middle 40s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Yesterday's crazy weather snows on the mountains east of Los Angeles and San Diego today. High pressure, sunshine, milder temperatures and much calmer weather reigns over our afternoon. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s for the Coast and San Francisco and lower to middle 60s for the Bay and Inland.
Clear early tonight with a few high clouds arriving late tonight with spotty light showers over the North Bay. Temperatures dive into the upper 30s to upper 40s.
Tuesday:
The cold front leaves any chance of showers in the North Bay tomorrow morning. Look for more clouds and gusty breezes the rest of Tuesday with highs similar to today.
Temperatures:
Concord: 63/44
Fremont: 61/44
Oakland: 60/45
Redwood City: 60/41
San Francisco: 53/47
San Jose: 62/44
San Rafael: 58/45
Santa Rosa: 62/39
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 56 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clouds North
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 39 - 43 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Late Random Light Shower
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 57 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 41 - 47 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
