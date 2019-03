Accuweather Forecast: Dry pattern begins, weekend spring warmth

Temperatures:

Clear and much cooler this morning with patchy fog filling some North Bay Valleys. Dress for temperatures in the middle 30s to middle 40s.Yesterday's crazy weather snows on the mountains east of Los Angeles and San Diego today. High pressure, sunshine, milder temperatures and much calmer weather reigns over our afternoon. Highs reach the middle to upper 50s for the Coast and San Francisco and lower to middle 60s for the Bay and Inland.Clear early tonight with a few high clouds arriving late tonight with spotty light showers over the North Bay. Temperatures dive into the upper 30s to upper 40s.The cold front leaves any chance of showers in the North Bay tomorrow morning. Look for more clouds and gusty breezes the rest of Tuesday with highs similar to today.Concord: 63/44Fremont: 61/44Oakland: 60/45Redwood City: 60/41San Francisco: 53/47San Jose: 62/44San Rafael: 58/45Santa Rosa: 62/39TODAY: SunnyHighs: 56 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Clouds NorthLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 58 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 43 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 39 - 43 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 58 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Late Random Light ShowerLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 57 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 41 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 40 - 45 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now