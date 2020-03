AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, storm weekend and next week

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Temperatures this morning mirror yesterday. Thankfully, the fog is not as widespread, mainly confined to the North Bay. A stronger onshore breeze keeps the fog from filling the Bay and South Bay as much, if at all, like yesterday.Partly cloudy and mild around the Bay and Inland for one last time during the next 7 days. Highs top the upper 60s to lower 70s Inland with middle to upper 60s across the Bay and upper 50s to lower 60s along the Coast and into San Francisco.Clouds increase and showers begin as our storm arrives tonight. Lows dip into the middle to upper 40s.Periods of rain, waves of showers and isolated thunderstorms producing small hail and locally heavy rains take over our weather Saturday through Tuesday. Each day carries a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . A dramatic drop in temperatures ensues also. Dress to stay dry and warm as highs only reach the 50s.Concord: 71/48Fremont: 68/48Oakland: 66/49Redwood City: 67/46San Francisco: 61/49San Jose: 69/50San Rafael: 65/45Santa Rosa: 69/43TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: ShowersLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 46 - 60 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 69 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 63 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Mostly SunnyHighs: 65 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: Scattered ShowersLows: 46 - 51 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now