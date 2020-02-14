SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Temperatures this morning mirror yesterday. Thankfully, the fog is not as widespread, mainly confined to the North Bay. A stronger onshore breeze keeps the fog from filling the Bay and South Bay as much, if at all, like yesterday.
Partly cloudy and mild around the Bay and Inland for one last time during the next 7 days. Highs top the upper 60s to lower 70s Inland with middle to upper 60s across the Bay and upper 50s to lower 60s along the Coast and into San Francisco.
Clouds increase and showers begin as our storm arrives tonight. Lows dip into the middle to upper 40s.
Weekend and Beyond:
Periods of rain, waves of showers and isolated thunderstorms producing small hail and locally heavy rains take over our weather Saturday through Tuesday. Each day carries a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. A dramatic drop in temperatures ensues also. Dress to stay dry and warm as highs only reach the 50s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 71/48
Fremont: 68/48
Oakland: 66/49
Redwood City: 67/46
San Francisco: 61/49
San Jose: 69/50
San Rafael: 65/45
Santa Rosa: 69/43
Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 46 - 60 Degrees
Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, storm weekend and next week
