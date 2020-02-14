Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Dry today, storm weekend and next week

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Temperatures this morning mirror yesterday. Thankfully, the fog is not as widespread, mainly confined to the North Bay. A stronger onshore breeze keeps the fog from filling the Bay and South Bay as much, if at all, like yesterday.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.

Partly cloudy and mild around the Bay and Inland for one last time during the next 7 days. Highs top the upper 60s to lower 70s Inland with middle to upper 60s across the Bay and upper 50s to lower 60s along the Coast and into San Francisco.

Clouds increase and showers begin as our storm arrives tonight. Lows dip into the middle to upper 40s.

Weekend and Beyond:
Periods of rain, waves of showers and isolated thunderstorms producing small hail and locally heavy rains take over our weather Saturday through Tuesday. Each day carries a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. A dramatic drop in temperatures ensues also. Dress to stay dry and warm as highs only reach the 50s.

Temperatures:
Concord: 71/48
Fremont: 68/48
Oakland: 66/49
Redwood City: 67/46
San Francisco: 61/49
San Jose: 69/50
San Rafael: 65/45
Santa Rosa: 69/43

Coast:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Showers
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 46 - 60 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 69 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 63 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Sunny
Highs: 65 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Scattered Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areaaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: PG&E suspends disconnections due to COVID-19
Americans adjust to new normal as coronavirus uproots daily life
Coronavirus Impact: Pres.Trump addresses possible domestic travel restrictions
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
San Francisco public schools to close for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak, district officials say
Show More
Disney World, Disneyland to temporarily shut down
Charles Barkley self-quarantining after coronavirus test
Coronavirus in CA: Resources and information about COVID-19
Gov. Newsom, Mayor Breed share COVID-19 testing solutions
First responders at frontline of COVID-19 crisis
More TOP STORIES News