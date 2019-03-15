Welcome to Friday and our first touch of spring warmth.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
We begin mostly clear and cool with nearly calm conditions. Lows reach the middle 30s Inland to upper 40s in San Francisco during our morning commute.
Sunshine, a few passing high clouds and our first day of above average high temperatures take control this afternoon. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s with a few areas hitting 70 degrees.
Weekend:
High clouds and high temperatures increase both days this weekend. A light offshore breeze transports the warmth to our beaches. Highs reach the upper 60s to middle 70s, nearly 10 degrees warmer than average.
Temperatures:
Concord: 67/42
Fremont: 69/43
Oakland: 67/44
Redwood City: 66/42
San Francisco: 63/47
San Jose: 69/43
San Rafael: 64/45
Santa Rosa: 69/40
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Accuweather Forecast: Feels like spring through weekend
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News