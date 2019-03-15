Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Feels like spring through weekend

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

We begin mostly clear and cool with nearly calm conditions. Lows reach the middle 30s Inland to upper 40s in San Francisco during our morning commute.

Sunshine, a few passing high clouds and our first day of above average high temperatures take control this afternoon. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s with a few areas hitting 70 degrees.

Weekend:
High clouds and high temperatures increase both days this weekend. A light offshore breeze transports the warmth to our beaches. Highs reach the upper 60s to middle 70s, nearly 10 degrees warmer than average.

Temperatures:
Concord: 67/42
Fremont: 69/43
Oakland: 67/44
Redwood City: 66/42
San Francisco: 63/47
San Jose: 69/43
San Rafael: 64/45
Santa Rosa: 69/40

Coast:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 60 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 66 - 69 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

