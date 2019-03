Accuweather Forecast: Feels like spring through weekend

Temperatures:

Welcome to Friday and our first touch of spring warmth.We begin mostly clear and cool with nearly calm conditions. Lows reach the middle 30s Inland to upper 40s in San Francisco during our morning commute.Sunshine, a few passing high clouds and our first day of above average high temperatures take control this afternoon. Highs reach the middle to upper 60s with a few areas hitting 70 degrees.High clouds and high temperatures increase both days this weekend. A light offshore breeze transports the warmth to our beaches. Highs reach the upper 60s to middle 70s, nearly 10 degrees warmer than average.Concord: 67/42Fremont: 69/43Oakland: 67/44Redwood City: 66/42San Francisco: 63/47San Jose: 69/43San Rafael: 64/45Santa Rosa: 69/40TODAY: SunnyHighs: 60 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 64 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 64 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 64 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 66 - 69 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 40 - 45 Degrees