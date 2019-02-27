WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Flood Warnings remain in effect

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Flood Warnings are still in effect even though the storm loses a bit of its intensity and drops to a level 2 on the Storm Impact Scale.

Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s near the bay and inland. Showers will linger into Thursday, and Friday will be partly sunny and dry, but rain will return over the weekend.



RELATED: ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord 63
Oakland 62
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 60
San Jose 64
Santa Rosa 60

Coast:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Near 60
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Upper 40s

North Bay:
Today: Periods of Rain
Highs: Near 60
Tonight: Chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s

East Bay:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Upper 40s

Inland:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

Peninsula:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s

South Bay:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Upper 40s to 50

Looking ahead to Thursday:
Morning Showers/Cooler
Highs: 54 Coast to 56 Inland


