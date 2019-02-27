Accuweather Forecast: Flood Warnings remain in effect

Flood Warnings are still in effect even though the storm loses a bit of its intensity and drops to a level 2 on the Storm Impact Scale.
Highs will range from upper 50s at the coast to low and mid 60s near the bay and inland. Showers will linger into Thursday, and Friday will be partly sunny and dry, but rain will return over the weekend.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Temperatures:
Concord 63
Oakland 62
Redwood City 62
San Francisco 60
San Jose 64
Santa Rosa 60
Coast:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Near 60
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
North Bay:
Today: Periods of Rain
Highs: Near 60
Tonight: Chance of showers
Lows: In the 40s
East Bay:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Upper 40s
Inland:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
Peninsula:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low 60s
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Mid to Upper 40s
South Bay:
Today: Lingering Showers
Highs: Low to Mid 60s
Tonight: Spotty Showers
Lows: Upper 40s to 50
Looking ahead to Thursday:
Morning Showers/Cooler
Highs: 54 Coast to 56 Inland
