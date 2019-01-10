WEATHER

Accuweather Forecast: Foggy but no rain today

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Watch out for patchy dense fog and dress for cooler temperatures this morning. You will encounter the thickest fog in the East, North and South Bay Valleys. Temperatures linger in the lower 40s to lower 50s.



The fog fades to haze by Noon and joined by high clouds as the day unfolds. Highs remain mild everywhere, upper 50s to lower 60s.

The canopy of high clouds lingers overnight and patchy dense fog forms again. Lows dip into the lower 40s Inland to lower 50s in San Francisco.

Friday:
A few random light showers roam our morning sky tomorrow. Steadier rain arrives during the afternoon and continues through the evening before tapering to showers by Saturday morning. The chance of showers continues Saturday but not enough to change outdoor plans. Just have our app handy to be sure. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures
Concord: 59/46
Fremont: 60/45
Oakland: 60/48
Redwood City: 59/45
San Francisco: 58/50
San Jose: 60/46
San Rafael: 57/47
Santa Rosa: 59/45

Coast
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Dense Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

East Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Dense Fog
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

East Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees

North Bay Valleys
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 57 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Dense Fog
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Peninsula
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

South Bay
TODAY: Partly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees


