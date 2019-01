Accuweather Forecast: Foggy but no rain today

Temperatures

Watch out for patchy dense fog and dress for cooler temperatures this morning. You will encounter the thickest fog in the East, North and South Bay Valleys. Temperatures linger in the lower 40s to lower 50s.The fog fades to haze by Noon and joined by high clouds as the day unfolds. Highs remain mild everywhere, upper 50s to lower 60s.The canopy of high clouds lingers overnight and patchy dense fog forms again. Lows dip into the lower 40s Inland to lower 50s in San Francisco.A few random light showers roam our morning sky tomorrow. Steadier rain arrives during the afternoon and continues through the evening before tapering to showers by Saturday morning. The chance of showers continues Saturday but not enough to change outdoor plans. Just have our app handy to be sure. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 59/46Fremont: 60/45Oakland: 60/48Redwood City: 59/45San Francisco: 58/50San Jose: 60/46San Rafael: 57/47Santa Rosa: 59/45TODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Dense FogLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 57 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy Dense FogLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 58 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 57 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Dense FogLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Partly CloudyHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now