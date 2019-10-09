AccuWeather forecast: Highest fire danger today and tomorrow

RED FLAG WARNING: Today 5 a.m. - Tomorrow 5 p.m.
WIND ADVISORY: Today 6 a.m. - Tomorrow 3 p.m.
We begin today cool with temperatures in the middle 40s to middle 50s.
Expect increasing winds during the morning commute as our potential fire event begins. Be prepared for power outages and the possibility of rapidly spreading fires the rest of today and tomorrow.
Highs today sink below average with middle 60s at the Coast to upper 70s Inland.
The fire threat peaks tonight when the fastest breezes rake our neighborhoods. Be ready to act immediately if called to do so.
Lows range for the middle 40s to middle 50s with breezier areas in the upper 50s to upper 60s.
Thursday and Beyond:
The high fire danger extends into Thursday afternoon then rapidly diminishes Thursday night.
The breezes taper but the dry air remains for warmer than average afternoons Friday and Saturday.
Temperatures:
Concord: 78/54
Fremont: 74/51
Oakland: 73/55
Redwood City: 74/51
San Francisco: 69/54
San Jose: 74/50
San Rafael: 77/51
Santa Rosa: 80/46
Coast:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 64 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Windy
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 73 - 76 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & Windy
Highs: 76 - 81 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Windy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Sunny & Windy
Highs: 77 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Windy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 71 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear & Breezy
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
