AccuWeather forecast: Less sunshine, much cooler today

This morning features increasing low clouds as the marine layer takes control of our weather. Temperatures settle into the lower to middle 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Expect a slow burn off of low clouds today. The Bay never completely clears and not even happening at the Coast. Increasing high clouds and breezy conditions this afternoon aid in the cooling trend. Lows range from the upper 50s at the Coast to barely 80 Inland.

Clouds return tonight and so do the lower to middle 50s.

Thursday and Beyond:
A semi-steady pattern keeps our weather nearly the same through Friday. Expect a bit more sunshine Friday.

A cold front brings us our coolest afternoon this weekend. Still watching a chance of sprinkles to light rain Sunday morning, especially near the Coast and North Bay.

Another warming trend pushing highs above average begins Monday.

Temperatures:
Concord: 76/55
Fremont: 69/54
Oakland: 68/54
Redwood City: 70/53
San Francisco: 62/52
San Jose: 74/54
San Rafael: 72/53
Santa Rosa: 79/51

Coast:
TODAY: Cloudy, Breezy
Highs: 58 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Breezy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 65 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees

East Bay Valley:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 74 - 80 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 57 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 71 - 79 Degrees (south to north)
TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 66 - 71 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 53 - 56 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Breezy
Highs: 73 - 78 Degrees
TONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy
Lows: 50 - 55 Degrees

