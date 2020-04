AccuWeather forecast: Less sunshine, much cooler today

Temperatures:

This morning features increasing low clouds as the marine layer takes control of our weather. Temperatures settle into the lower to middle 50s.Expect a slow burn off of low clouds today. The Bay never completely clears and not even happening at the Coast. Increasing high clouds and breezy conditions this afternoon aid in the cooling trend. Lows range from the upper 50s at the Coast to barely 80 Inland.Clouds return tonight and so do the lower to middle 50s.A semi-steady pattern keeps our weather nearly the same through Friday. Expect a bit more sunshine Friday.A cold front brings us our coolest afternoon this weekend. Still watching a chance of sprinkles to light rain Sunday morning, especially near the Coast and North Bay.Another warming trend pushing highs above average begins Monday.Concord: 76/55Fremont: 69/54Oakland: 68/54Redwood City: 70/53San Francisco: 62/52San Jose: 74/54San Rafael: 72/53Santa Rosa: 79/51TODAY: Cloudy, BreezyHighs: 58 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Cloudy, Breezy, Patchy FogLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 65 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 74 - 80 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming Mostly CloudyLows: 52 - 57 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 71 - 79 Degrees (south to north)TONIGHT: Becoming Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 50 - 55 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 66 - 71 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: 53 - 56 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, BreezyHighs: 73 - 78 DegreesTONIGHT: Becoming CloudyLows: 50 - 55 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now