AccuWeather Forecast: Much warmer afternoon Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Clouds along the coast Tuesday evening will clear out leading to a mainly cloud free night for most of the Bay Area. Lows drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Wednesday will feature a much warmer afternoon under sunny skies. Highs range from the mid 60s to upper 80s. Gusty winds in the North Bay will lead to a Fire Weather Watch Wednesday night into Thursday. Gusty winds and low humidity means any fire can start and spread quickly.
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 68
Oakland 73
San Jose 80
Concord 87
Coast
Tonight: Clearing Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s
East Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Thursday:
Even warmer air moves in. Under sunny skies, it's a mild to hot afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s.
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!