AccuWeather Forecast: Much warmer afternoon Wednesday

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your local AccuWeather forecast for Tuesday evening.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Clouds along the coast Tuesday evening will clear out leading to a mainly cloud free night for most of the Bay Area. Lows drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Wednesday will feature a much warmer afternoon under sunny skies. Highs range from the mid 60s to upper 80s. Gusty winds in the North Bay will lead to a Fire Weather Watch Wednesday night into Thursday. Gusty winds and low humidity means any fire can start and spread quickly.

Today's Temperatures
Santa Rosa 82
San Francisco 68
Oakland 73
San Jose 80
Concord 87

Coast
Tonight: Clearing Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Mid 60s to Low 70s

East Bay
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

Inland
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s

North Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 60s to Mid 80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Mainly Clear Skies
Lows: Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Mild
Highs: Mid to Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s

Thursday:
Even warmer air moves in. Under sunny skies, it's a mild to hot afternoon with highs in the mid 60s to mid 90s.

