AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy with fog and drizzle ahead

Tonight will be partly cloudy early, with widespread low clouds and fog overnight.

Tonight will be partly cloudy early, with widespread low clouds and fog overnight. Occasional drizzle is also likely near the coast and bay into the morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow and Friday will be partly cloudy, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to low 80s inland.



The weekend will bring slightly warmer weather to inland areas, with highs in the mid 80s; but cooler than average conditions will return early next week.

VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast

Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Today's Temperatures
Concord 79
Oakland 69
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 64
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 80

Coast:
Tonight: Low Clouds, Fog, & Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s

North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

East Bay:
Tonight: Low Clouds, Fog, & Drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s

Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Peninsula:
Tonight: Low Clouds, Fog, & Drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s

South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s

Looking ahead to Friday:
Partly Cloudy/Cooler than Average
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 80s Inland

