AccuWeather Forecast: Partly cloudy with fog and drizzle ahead

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight will be partly cloudy early, with widespread low clouds and fog overnight. Occasional drizzle is also likely near the coast and bay into the morning hours. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s. Tomorrow and Friday will be partly cloudy, with highs ranging from near 60 at the coast to low 80s inland.
The weekend will bring slightly warmer weather to inland areas, with highs in the mid 80s; but cooler than average conditions will return early next week.
VIDEO: Weather Anchor Spencer Christian has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast
Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now
Today's Temperatures
Concord 79
Oakland 69
Redwood City 74
San Francisco 64
San Jose 77
Santa Rosa 80
Coast:
Tonight: Low Clouds, Fog, & Drizzle
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 50s to Low 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Mid 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
East Bay:
Tonight: Low Clouds, Fog, & Drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 60s to Low 70s
Inland:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Low Clouds, Fog, & Drizzle
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Low to Mid 70s
South Bay:
Tonight: Patchy Fog
Lows: Upper 50s
Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy
Highs: Mid 70s to Low 80s
Looking ahead to Friday:
Partly Cloudy/Cooler than Average
Highs: Upper 50s Coast to Low 80s Inland
SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!