AccuWeather Forecast: Record heat and thunderstorms today

Dangerous, possible record-setting heat, develops again today. The threat of thunderstorm lingers into the afternoon hours, especially across the North Bay. Our warnings and advisory continue. Please be careful.
RED FLAG WARNING: Until 11AM Today
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Until 9PM Wednesday
HEAT ADVISORY: Until 9PM Today
Hints of a marine layer develop along the Coast and enter the central Bay tonight. Expect milder temperatures, upper 50s along the Coast with near 60 to middle 70s around Bay and Inland neighborhoods.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Dangerous afternoon heat continues through Wednesday. Highs range from middle 70s at the Coast to more than 100 degrees Inland.
Beginning Thursday we lose a little heat. Highs drop into the upper 60s along the Coast to upper 90s Inland.
Concord 105/69
Fremont 94/65
Oakland 90/63
Redwood City 97/65
San Francisco 82/60
San Jose 98/69
San Rafael 99/63
Santa Rosa 100/63
Coast:
TODAY: Warm, Partly Cloudy, Chance of Thunderstorms
Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees
TONIGHT: Low & High Clouds
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of Thunderstorms
Highs: 96 - 101 Degrees
TONIGHT: Few Low & High Clouds
Lows: 62 - 67 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of Thunderstorms
Highs: 88 - 94 Degrees
TONIGHT: Low & High Clouds
Lows: 62 - 67 Degrees
Inland East Bay
TODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of Thunderstorms
Highs: 104 - 108 Degrees
TONIGHT: High Clouds
Lows: 68 - 75 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of Thunderstorms
Highs: 88 - 97 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly High Clouds
Lows: 63 - 68 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of Thunderstorms
Highs: 95 - 105 Degrees
TONIGHT: High Clouds
Lows: 65 - 69 Degrees
