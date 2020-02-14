Weather

AccuWeather Forecast: Record heat and thunderstorms today

Temperatures this morning flirting with record warmth again, lower 60s to lower 70s. Thanks to a quieter night these are actually more comfortable than yesterday morning.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast

Dangerous, possible record-setting heat, develops again today. The threat of thunderstorm lingers into the afternoon hours, especially across the North Bay. Our warnings and advisory continue. Please be careful.

RED FLAG WARNING: Until 11AM Today
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Until 9PM Wednesday
HEAT ADVISORY: Until 9PM Today

Hints of a marine layer develop along the Coast and enter the central Bay tonight. Expect milder temperatures, upper 50s along the Coast with near 60 to middle 70s around Bay and Inland neighborhoods.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Dangerous afternoon heat continues through Wednesday. Highs range from middle 70s at the Coast to more than 100 degrees Inland.

Beginning Thursday we lose a little heat. Highs drop into the upper 60s along the Coast to upper 90s Inland.

Concord 105/69
Fremont 94/65
Oakland 90/63
Redwood City 97/65
San Francisco 82/60
San Jose 98/69
San Rafael 99/63
Santa Rosa 100/63

  • Why was there lightning in the San Francisco Bay Area? Here's what's causing the rare thunderstorms

  • Is earthquake weather real? Debunking myth that certain weather precedes quakes


  • Heat stroke vs heat exhaustion: What's the difference and what are the symptoms?

  • How hot can the inside of a car get in 10 minutes?

    • Coast:
    TODAY: Warm, Partly Cloudy, Chance of Thunderstorms
    Highs: 73 - 79 Degrees
    TONIGHT: Low & High Clouds
    Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

    North Bay:
    TODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of Thunderstorms
    Highs: 96 - 101 Degrees
    TONIGHT: Few Low & High Clouds
    Lows: 62 - 67 Degrees

    East Bay:
    TODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of Thunderstorms
    Highs: 88 - 94 Degrees
    TONIGHT: Low & High Clouds
    Lows: 62 - 67 Degrees

    Inland East Bay

    TODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of Thunderstorms
    Highs: 104 - 108 Degrees
    TONIGHT: High Clouds
    Lows: 68 - 75 Degrees
    Peninsula:
    TODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of Thunderstorms
    Highs: 88 - 97 Degrees
    TONIGHT: Mainly High Clouds
    Lows: 63 - 68 Degrees

    South Bay:
    TODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of Thunderstorms
    Highs: 95 - 105 Degrees
    TONIGHT: High Clouds
    Lows: 65 - 69 Degrees

