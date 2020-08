AccuWeather Forecast: Record heat and thunderstorms today

Coast:

Temperatures this morning flirting with record warmth again, lower 60s to lower 70s. Thanks to a quieter night these are actually more comfortable than yesterday morning.Dangerous, possible record-setting heat, develops again today. The threat of thunderstorm lingers into the afternoon hours, especially across the North Bay. Our warnings and advisory continue. Please be careful. RED FLAG WARNING : Until 11AM Today EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING : Until 9PM Wednesday HEAT ADVISORY : Until 9PM TodayHints of a marine layer develop along the Coast and enter the central Bay tonight. Expect milder temperatures, upper 50s along the Coast with near 60 to middle 70s around Bay and Inland neighborhoods.Dangerous afternoon heat continues through Wednesday. Highs range from middle 70s at the Coast to more than 100 degrees Inland.Beginning Thursday we lose a little heat. Highs drop into the upper 60s along the Coast to upper 90s Inland.Concord 105/69Fremont 94/65Oakland 90/63Redwood City 97/65San Francisco 82/60San Jose 98/69San Rafael 99/63Santa Rosa 100/63TODAY: Warm, Partly Cloudy, Chance of ThunderstormsHighs: 73 - 79 DegreesTONIGHT: Low & High CloudsLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of ThunderstormsHighs: 96 - 101 DegreesTONIGHT: Few Low & High CloudsLows: 62 - 67 DegreesTODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of ThunderstormsHighs: 88 - 94 DegreesTONIGHT: Low & High CloudsLows: 62 - 67 DegreesTODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of ThunderstormsHighs: 104 - 108 DegreesTONIGHT: High CloudsLows: 68 - 75 DegreesTODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of ThunderstormsHighs: 88 - 97 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly High CloudsLows: 63 - 68 DegreesTODAY: Hot, Partly Cloudy, Chance of ThunderstormsHighs: 95 - 105 DegreesTONIGHT: High CloudsLows: 65 - 69 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now