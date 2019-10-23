Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Red Flag Warning to go into effect this afternoon

Today is another warm day with highs in the mid 70s to low 90s.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect later this afternoon for the North Bay, East Bay and Santa Cruz Mountains as winds begin to ramp up in our hills.

Dry north/northeast winds could gust well over 30mph and any fires that start could spread quickly. Overnight is mild with lows in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 90
San Francisco 81
Oakland 83
San Jose 85
Concord 89

Coast:
Today: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Mid 50s

North Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 40s to Upper 50s

East Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Inland:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s to Lower 60s

Peninsula:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Low to Mid 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Upper 50s

South Bay:
Today: Sunny & Warm
Highs: Mid to Upper 80s
Tonight: Clear Skies
Lows: Low to Upper 50s

Thursday:
Winds will remain gusty in our hills as our Red Flag Warning continues. Our winds will relax midday, lessening our fire danger and the Red Flag Warning will expire in the afternoon at 4 p.m. It is a hot afternoon with highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E to make decision on power shutoffs today
LIST: Areas affected by PG&E power outage in California
I-Team questions California Governor Gavin Newsom about PG&E blackouts
49ers, local officers, Oakland youth make education and community part of their game plan
Raptor President Ujiri will not face charges
San Jose aims to double EV charging stations
Walmart found to be charging double for CRV bottle deposits
Show More
Debris fire in Transbay Tube causes major BART delays systemwide
Arrest made in brazen SF Chinatown assault
39 found dead in truck container in southeast England
1 student hurt, 1 custody in Santa Rosa high school shooting
Deputies ask for help in 1998 disappearance of woman in Half Moon Bay
More TOP STORIES News