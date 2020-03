AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers today and tomorrow

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland East Bay:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We begin today mostly cloudy and dry with temperatures between the middle 40s and lower 50s during our morning commute.A storm system to our south keeps us mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The farther south the better chance of getting wet. No Storm Impact Scale is needed. Highs reach the lower to middle 60s along the Coast and across the Bay with middle to upper 60s Inland.Clouds remain tonight with the chance of showers diminishing. Lows dip into the lower 40s to lower 50s.Scattered showers continue tomorrow with the best chance across the South Bay. High temperatures climb a couple degrees.Increasing sunshine and above average warmth for Wednesday - FridayIncreasing clouds with average to below average highs this weekend.Concord: 67/47Fremont: 66/48Oakland: 66/50Redwood City: 63/45San Francisco: 64/51San Jose: 66/48San Rafael: 66/45Santa Rosa: 68/41TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered ShowersHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 64 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 47 - 51 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 65 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 62 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersHighs: 65 - 67 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now