AccuWeather forecast: Scattered showers today and tomorrow

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- We begin today mostly cloudy and dry with temperatures between the middle 40s and lower 50s during our morning commute.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your AccuWeather forecast.

A storm system to our south keeps us mostly cloudy with scattered showers. The farther south the better chance of getting wet. No Storm Impact Scale is needed. Highs reach the lower to middle 60s along the Coast and across the Bay with middle to upper 60s Inland.

Clouds remain tonight with the chance of showers diminishing. Lows dip into the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Tuesday and Beyond:
Scattered showers continue tomorrow with the best chance across the South Bay. High temperatures climb a couple degrees.
Increasing sunshine and above average warmth for Wednesday - Friday
Increasing clouds with average to below average highs this weekend.

Temperatures:
Concord: 67/47
Fremont: 66/48
Oakland: 66/50
Redwood City: 63/45
San Francisco: 64/51
San Jose: 66/48
San Rafael: 66/45
Santa Rosa: 68/41

Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Sunny, Scattered Showers
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 64 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 47 - 51 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 62 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Highs: 65 - 67 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

