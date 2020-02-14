AccuWeather forecast: Showers, thunderstorms today, quieter as week unfolds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Waves of showers and embedded thunderstorms rotate north in our neighborhoods starting this morning and continue the remainder of today. They reach the North Bay last where we could see fog and frost form this morning before their arrival.
Temperatures range from the middle 30s to upper 40s this morning. Most neighborhoods only reach the middle to upper 50s this afternoon.
A chance of showers and stray thunderstorm continues tonight. The coverage shrinks considerably. Lows dip into the same levels as today.
Tuesday and Beyond:
Expect more sunshine, fewer showers and slightly milder afternoon temperatures tomorrow.
A slow warming trend begins as a dry pattern develops Wednesday.
We finally get to enjoy a seasonal and mainly sunny weekend.
Temperatures:
Concord: 56/41
Fremont: 56/42
Oakland: 57/45
Redwood City: 54/40
San Francisco: 55/46
San Jose: 55/42
San Rafael: 57/44
Santa Rosa: 60/36
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 53 - 55 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy, Lingering Showers
Lows: 43 - 48 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 56 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 35 - 40 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 55 - 57 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 38 - 43 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 54 - 56 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees
