AccuWeather forecast: Showers, thunderstorms today, quieter as week unfolds

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Waves of showers and embedded thunderstorms rotate north in our neighborhoods starting this morning and continue the remainder of today. They reach the North Bay last where we could see fog and frost form this morning before their arrival.Temperatures range from the middle 30s to upper 40s this morning. Most neighborhoods only reach the middle to upper 50s this afternoon.A chance of showers and stray thunderstorm continues tonight. The coverage shrinks considerably. Lows dip into the same levels as today.Expect more sunshine, fewer showers and slightly milder afternoon temperatures tomorrow.A slow warming trend begins as a dry pattern develops Wednesday.We finally get to enjoy a seasonal and mainly sunny weekend.Concord: 56/41Fremont: 56/42Oakland: 57/45Redwood City: 54/40San Francisco: 55/46San Jose: 55/42San Rafael: 57/44Santa Rosa: 60/36TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 53 - 55 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy, Lingering ShowersLows: 43 - 48 DegreesTODAY: Partly Cloudy, Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 56 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 35 - 40 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 55 - 57 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 38 - 43 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 40 - 45 DegreesTODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 54 - 56 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 39 - 44 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now