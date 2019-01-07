Accuweather Forecast: Storm strengthening for tomorrow

Watch out for puddles on our roads during this morning's commute. Clouds and humidity keep our temperatures milder than average, middle 40s to middle 50s. Some North Bay neighborhoods, like Santa Rosa, dip into the 30s. I wouldn't be surprised if you deal with some patchy drizzle
A moist air mass remains in place today but without a strong trigger. Expect mainly cloudy conditions today. The North Bay deals with our best chance of isolated light showers. Highs reach the upper 50s to lower 60s.
The moist and mild air mass lingers tonight. A few patches of drizzle to even a light shower across the North Bay are possible. Lows only dip into the lower to middle 50s.
Tuesday - Wednesday:
Our next storm arrives tomorrow with scattered light showers during the day. Heavier showers with the potential for downpours and thunderstorms arrive during the evening and linger through early Wednesday morning. A tree or two may not be able to hold onto the saturated soil and topple. Also, the saturated North Bay may experience some minor flooding. This twist is why I increased the storm to a 2-Moderate.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/51
Fremont: 61/54
Oakland: 59/54
Redwood City: 59/54
San Francisco: 57/54
San Jose: 62/54
San Rafael: 57/53
Santa Rosa: 57/51
Coast:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 55 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Foggy Spots
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy, Light Showers
Highs: 54 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy, Patchy Dense Fog
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 52 - 56 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy
Lows: 51 - 55 Degrees
