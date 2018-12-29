Accuweather Forecast: Sunshine Sunday with strong winds coming

A mainly clear and chilly night on the way with lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s.
Sunday is a mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 50s to low 60s.
Temperatures:
Santa Rosa 61
San Francisco 57
Oakland 58
San Jose 60
Concord 62
Coast:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
North Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Mid 50s to Low 60s
East Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
Inland:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Mid 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Peninsula:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Upper 30s to Low 40s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s
South Bay:
Tonight: Mostly Clear
Lows: Low to Upper 30s
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny
Highs: Upper 50s to Lower 60s
Monday:
A high wind watch is in effect for Monday. Winds in our hills could gust well over 50 mph at times. It is a sunny day with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
