Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled pattern this weekend

Scattered light showers and pockets of sunshine develop over our sky today. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The North Bay experiences the best chance of rain. Potential rainfall totals begin with a Trace in the South Bay and East Bay Valleys to a .25" across the North Bay.
Thunderous waves up to 45 feet are possible today.
HIGH SURF WARNING: Until Friday 5p.m.
The chance of showers continues tonight, especially for the North Bay. The high humidity and clouds keep us milder than average, middle 40s to lower 50s.
Weekend:
An unsettled air mass lingers over our neighborhoods this weekend. Without a strong trigger, expect random showers Saturday with a better chance of steadier rain across the North Bay.
Light rain spreads north to south across the Bay Area from Sunday morning through the evening. The storm ranks 1-Light with potential rainfall reaching a .25" to .50". Gusty breezes up to 30mph develop also.
Temperatures:
Concord: 58/48
Fremont: 61/51
Oakland: 60/52
Redwood City: 60/48
San Francisco: 58/52
San Jose: 61/50
San Rafael: 57/50
Santa Rosa: 57/50
Coast:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 56 - 59 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers North
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 57 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Sprinkles
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 57 - 60 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms
Highs: 55 - 58 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Sprinkles
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Scattered Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Sprinkles
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
