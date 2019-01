Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled pattern this weekend

Temperatures:

Scattered light showers and pockets of sunshine develop over our sky today. The storm ranks 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The North Bay experiences the best chance of rain. Potential rainfall totals begin with a Trace in the South Bay and East Bay Valleys to a .25" across the North Bay.Thunderous waves up to 45 feet are possible today. HIGH SURF WARNING : Until Friday 5p.m.The chance of showers continues tonight, especially for the North Bay. The high humidity and clouds keep us milder than average, middle 40s to lower 50s.An unsettled air mass lingers over our neighborhoods this weekend. Without a strong trigger, expect random showers Saturday with a better chance of steadier rain across the North Bay.Light rain spreads north to south across the Bay Area from Sunday morning through the evening. The storm ranks 1-Light with potential rainfall reaching a .25" to .50". Gusty breezes up to 30mph develop also.Concord: 58/48Fremont: 61/51Oakland: 60/52Redwood City: 60/48San Francisco: 58/52San Jose: 61/50San Rafael: 57/50Santa Rosa: 57/50TODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 56 - 59 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Showers NorthLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 57 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, SprinklesLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 57 - 60 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Scattered Showers & ThunderstormsHighs: 55 - 58 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, SprinklesLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Scattered ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, SprinklesLows: 46 - 51 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now