Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled through Saturday

Another mild morning waits outside for you. Temperatures linger in the lower to upper 50s during the morning commute.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Today's forecast features periods of light showers (1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale) and slightly breezy conditions today and tonight. Rainfall totals stay below a quarter of an inch.
Expect highs in the upper 50s at the Coast with lower to middle 60s for the Bay and Inland communities. Lows dip into the upper 40s to middle 50s tonight.
Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler than average conditions continue. Light showers continue during the morning and taper during the afternoon.
Temperatures:
Concord: 65/51
Fremont: 65/52
Oakland: 64/53
Redwood City: 64/49
San Francisco: 63/51
San Jose: 66/49
San Rafael: 62/51
Santa Rosa: 62/49
Coast:
TODAY: Periods of Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
North Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Showers
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Showers
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees
Inland:
TODAY: Periods of Showers
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Periods of Showers
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Showers
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degree
