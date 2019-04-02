Weather

Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled through Saturday

EMBED <>More Videos

Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your local AccuWeather forecast.

Another mild morning waits outside for you. Temperatures linger in the lower to upper 50s during the morning commute.






VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Today's forecast features periods of light showers (1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale) and slightly breezy conditions today and tonight. Rainfall totals stay below a quarter of an inch.
Expect highs in the upper 50s at the Coast with lower to middle 60s for the Bay and Inland communities. Lows dip into the upper 40s to middle 50s tonight.

Wednesday:
Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler than average conditions continue. Light showers continue during the morning and taper during the afternoon.

The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

Temperatures:
Concord: 65/51
Fremont: 65/52
Oakland: 64/53
Redwood City: 64/49
San Francisco: 63/51
San Jose: 66/49
San Rafael: 62/51
Santa Rosa: 62/49

Coast:
TODAY: Periods of Showers
Highs: 59 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Showers
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Showers
Highs: 62 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 50 - 54 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Periods of Showers
Highs: 63 - 66 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 48 - 53 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Periods of Showers
Highs: 63 - 65 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Periods of Showers
Highs: 65 - 68 Degrees
TONIGHT: Chance of Showers
Lows: 49 - 54 Degree

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
TOP STORIES
Ghost Ship fire trial to get underway today
South Bay woman targeted for speaking Spanish, racist rant caught on camera
Who's your rideshare driver? I-Team investigates passenger safety
Chaos erupts, 19 people injured outside Nipsey Hussle vigil
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Bay Area mourns rapper Nipsey Hussle
Berkeley chemical engineer charged with trying to poison co-worker to death
Show More
Missing 15-year-old may be traveling with 47-year-old man
Nipsey Hussle shooting: Police identify suspect
Purina issues cat food recall
Commute Challenge: Taxi vs. Rideshare
Giants rally to beat rival Dodgers 4-2 in series opener
More TOP STORIES News