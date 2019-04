Accuweather Forecast: Unsettled through Saturday

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Another mild morning waits outside for you. Temperatures linger in the lower to upper 50s during the morning commute.Today's forecast features periods of light showers (1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale) and slightly breezy conditions today and tonight. Rainfall totals stay below a quarter of an inch.Expect highs in the upper 50s at the Coast with lower to middle 60s for the Bay and Inland communities. Lows dip into the upper 40s to middle 50s tonight.Mostly cloudy and slightly cooler than average conditions continue. Light showers continue during the morning and taper during the afternoon.Concord: 65/51Fremont: 65/52Oakland: 64/53Redwood City: 64/49San Francisco: 63/51San Jose: 66/49San Rafael: 62/51Santa Rosa: 62/49TODAY: Periods of ShowersHighs: 59 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Periods of ShowersHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Periods of ShowersHighs: 62 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of ShowersLows: 50 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Periods of ShowersHighs: 63 - 66 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of ShowersLows: 48 - 53 DegreesTODAY: Periods of ShowersHighs: 63 - 65 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of ShowersLows: 49 - 54 DegreesTODAY: Periods of ShowersHighs: 65 - 68 DegreesTONIGHT: Chance of ShowersLows: 49 - 54 DegreeDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now