AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer than average next several days

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --We begin today clear with gusty winds and a high fire danger in our hills and mountains. You will find a wide range of temperatures during the morning commute, middle 40s to middle 60s.
RED FLAG WARNING: Today until 12 p.m.
The breezes relax and the fire danger tapers by noon today. Total sunshine and a lighter offshore breeze push our highs way above average. Enjoy middle 70s at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.
A clear sky and extremely dry air help our highs cool up to 20 tonight. Might want to keep the windows closed as lows dip into the lower 40s to lower 50s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 84/48
Fremont: 84/50
Oakland: 81/49
Redwood City: 82/46
San Francisco: 80/51
San Jose: 82/50
San Rafael: 85/47
Santa Rosa: 88/43
Coast
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 72 - 75 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
East Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 79 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
Inland
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 81 - 84 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 44 - 49 Degrees
North Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 84 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 42 - 47 Degrees
Peninsula
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 78 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
South Bay
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 80 - 83 Degrees
TONIGHT: Clear
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
Tuesday:
A lighter offshore breeze develops. This keeps us sunny, locks dry air in place and warms our highs above average levels.
