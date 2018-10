AccuWeather Forecast: Warmer than average next several days

Temperatures:

Coast

East Bay

Inland

North Bay

Peninsula

South Bay

Tuesday:

We begin today clear with gusty winds and a high fire danger in our hills and mountains. You will find a wide range of temperatures during the morning commute, middle 40s to middle 60s. RED FLAG WARNING : Today until 12 p.m.The breezes relax and the fire danger tapers by noon today. Total sunshine and a lighter offshore breeze push our highs way above average. Enjoy middle 70s at the Coast to middle 80s Inland.A clear sky and extremely dry air help our highs cool up to 20 tonight. Might want to keep the windows closed as lows dip into the lower 40s to lower 50s.Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now Concord: 84/48Fremont: 84/50Oakland: 81/49Redwood City: 82/46San Francisco: 80/51San Jose: 82/50San Rafael: 85/47Santa Rosa: 88/43TODAY: SunnyHighs: 72 - 75 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 79 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 81 - 84 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 44 - 49 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 84 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 42 - 47 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 78 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 80 - 83 DegreesTONIGHT: ClearLows: 46 - 51 DegreesA lighter offshore breeze develops. This keeps us sunny, locks dry air in place and warms our highs above average levels.