AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest day this week

How about we enjoy some warmer than average weather as we unofficially say good-bye to summer.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

You'll notice a lack of clouds this morning, almost everywhere, and mild temperatures, upper 50s to upper 60s.

Sunshine handles our sky condition most of today with highs near 70 at the Coast to middle 90s Inland. Late this afternoon clouds begin gathering near the Coast. A stronger sea breeze develops also. Be careful if you venture out on the Bay east of the Golden Gate to north of the Bay Bridge through the Delta.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Clouds increase along the Coast and spill into the Bay during tomorrow morning's trip back to work and school.

Rest of Week:
A stronger sea breeze and deeper marine layer keep the cooling trend on track the next few days with below average highs Wednesday through the weekend.

Dorian:
Dorian begins moving north and slowly weakening as it jobs along the Southeast Coast.

Temperatures:
Concord: 92/62
Fremont: 86/61
Oakland: 79/60
Redwood City: 82/62
San Francisco: 72/58
San Jose: 85/59
San Rafael: 89/57
Santa Rosa: 92/54

Coast:
TODAY: Afternoon Clouds
Highs: 66 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy
Lows: 56 - 59 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 88 - 92 Degrees
TONIGHT: Patchy Clouds
Lows: 53 - 58 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 77 - 86 Degrees
TONIGHT: Cloudy Areas
Lows: 58 - 62 Degrees

Inland:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 90 - 94 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mainly Clear
Lows: 59 - 64 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 75 - 82 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 58 - 63 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Sunny
Highs: 81 - 88 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Clear
Lows: 58 - 62 Degrees

