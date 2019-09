AccuWeather Forecast: Warmest day this week

Temperatures:

How about we enjoy some warmer than average weather as we unofficially say good-bye to summer.You'll notice a lack of clouds this morning, almost everywhere, and mild temperatures, upper 50s to upper 60s.Sunshine handles our sky condition most of today with highs near 70 at the Coast to middle 90s Inland. Late this afternoon clouds begin gathering near the Coast. A stronger sea breeze develops also. Be careful if you venture out on the Bay east of the Golden Gate to north of the Bay Bridge through the Delta.SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY: Today 2 p.m. - 9 p.m.Clouds increase along the Coast and spill into the Bay during tomorrow morning's trip back to work and school.A stronger sea breeze and deeper marine layer keep the cooling trend on track the next few days with below average highs Wednesday through the weekend.Dorian begins moving north and slowly weakening as it jobs along the Southeast Coast.Concord: 92/62Fremont: 86/61Oakland: 79/60Redwood City: 82/62San Francisco: 72/58San Jose: 85/59San Rafael: 89/57Santa Rosa: 92/54TODAY: Afternoon CloudsHighs: 66 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly CloudyLows: 56 - 59 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 88 - 92 DegreesTONIGHT: Patchy CloudsLows: 53 - 58 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 77 - 86 DegreesTONIGHT: Cloudy AreasLows: 58 - 62 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 90 - 94 DegreesTONIGHT: Mainly ClearLows: 59 - 64 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 75 - 82 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 58 - 63 DegreesTODAY: SunnyHighs: 81 - 88 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly ClearLows: 58 - 62 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now