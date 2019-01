Accuweather Forecast: Wet roads with standing water danger

Temperatures:

Coast:

North Bay:

East Bay:

Inland:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Tuesday:

The bulk of the storm tapered off overnight. This morning we could see an isolated sprinkle in the Santa Cruz mountains. Expect a lot of standing water on our roads for the Monday AM rush. Otherwise it is a dry day, but cloudy with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.Santa RosaSan FranciscoOaklandSan JoseConcordTonight: Showers Early, Dry After MidnightLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: CloudyHighs: Upper 50sTonight: Showers Early, Dry After MidnightLows: Upper 30s to Low 40sTomorrow: CloudyHighs: Mid to Upper 50sTonight: Showers Early, Dry After MidnightLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Showers Early, Dry After MidnightLows: Mid 40sTomorrow: CloudyHighs: Lower 60sTonight: Showers Early, Dry After MidnightLows: Upper 40sTomorrow: CloudyHighs: Upper 50s to Lower 60sTonight: Showers Early, Dry After MidnightLows: Mid to Upper 40sTomorrow: CloudyHighs: Lower 60sOur next storm arrives, which ranks a 1 a light storm on the Storm Impact Scale. Expect scattered showers throughout the day with highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.