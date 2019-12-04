Weather

AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday

Rain and puddles of water wait outside for you this morning. Up to another 1/3 of an inch could fall. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The steady rain turns to scattered showers as the day unfolds. The evening commute much drier than this morning.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Morning temperatures linger in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Not much warning today as highs struggle to reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Mostly cloudy and cooler tonight with isolated showers and patchy fog. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.

Thursday and Beyond:
Thursday trending drier now with no Storm Impact Scale needed. Look for hints of sunshine.

A stronger storm arrives late Thursday night and increases to a 2-Moderate storm Friday with. More rain falls Saturday with scattered showers Sunday. Both days fall under a 1-Light level on our Storm Impact Scale.

Temperatures:
Concord: 62/49
Fremont: 61/49
Oakland: 61/50
Redwood City: 61/48
San Francisco: 60/51
San Jose: 63/49
San Rafael: 60/49
Santa Rosa: 62/46

Coast:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Fog
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees

North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Fog
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings
Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: We love seeing photos and videos from where you live! Share yours by posting with #abc7now. You must have taken the image/video or otherwise own all rights to it and agree that KGO-TV and its licensees can use, edit and distribute it without restriction in all media. Full terms: abc7news.com/share
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathercaliforniabay areacloudyaccuweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'Serious misconduct' by Trump takes center stage at hearing
Fremont moving forward with street design changes despite opposition
Crews working to clean up feces problem in SF's Tenderloin
December off to rainy start and it isn't over yet
VIDEO: Truck slams through Bay Area jewelry store during burglary
BART, Salvation Army teaming up this holiday season to help the homeless
Show More
Logs along Oakland street upsetting residents
Kamala Harris dropping out of presidential race
Man who died in custody in Sonoma County mistaken for car thief
All 119 SF sirens are going silent-- for now
Gilroy community continues to rally around shooting survivors
More TOP STORIES News