AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday

Temperatures:

Coast:

East Bay:

East Bay Valleys:

North Bay Valleys:

Peninsula:

South Bay:

Rain and puddles of water wait outside for you this morning. Up to another 1/3 of an inch could fall. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale . The steady rain turns to scattered showers as the day unfolds. The evening commute much drier than this morning.Morning temperatures linger in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Not much warning today as highs struggle to reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.Mostly cloudy and cooler tonight with isolated showers and patchy fog. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.Thursday trending drier now with no Storm Impact Scale needed. Look for hints of sunshine.A stronger storm arrives late Thursday night and increases to a 2-Moderate storm Friday with. More rain falls Saturday with scattered showers Sunday. Both days fall under a 1-Light level on our Storm Impact Scale.Concord: 62/49Fremont: 61/49Oakland: 61/50Redwood City: 61/48San Francisco: 60/51San Jose: 63/49San Rafael: 60/49Santa Rosa: 62/46TODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 58 - 61 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & FogLows: 46 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 59 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersLows: 45 - 50 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & FogLows: 45 - 49 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 60 - 62 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersLows: 47 - 52 DegreesTODAY: Rain then ShowersHighs: 60 - 63 DegreesTONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated ShowersLows: 46 - 51 DegreesDownload: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now