AccuWeather forecast: Wet today, stronger storm Friday - Saturday

Rain and puddles of water wait outside for you this morning. Up to another 1/3 of an inch could fall. The storm ranks a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale. The steady rain turns to scattered showers as the day unfolds. The evening commute much drier than this morning.
Morning temperatures linger in the upper 40s to middle 50s. Not much warning today as highs struggle to reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
Mostly cloudy and cooler tonight with isolated showers and patchy fog. Lows dip into the middle 40s to lower 50s.
Thursday and Beyond:
Thursday trending drier now with no Storm Impact Scale needed. Look for hints of sunshine.
A stronger storm arrives late Thursday night and increases to a 2-Moderate storm Friday with. More rain falls Saturday with scattered showers Sunday. Both days fall under a 1-Light level on our Storm Impact Scale.
Temperatures:
Concord: 62/49
Fremont: 61/49
Oakland: 61/50
Redwood City: 61/48
San Francisco: 60/51
San Jose: 63/49
San Rafael: 60/49
Santa Rosa: 62/46
Coast:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 58 - 61 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Fog
Lows: 46 - 50 Degrees
East Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 59 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
East Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 45 - 50 Degrees
North Bay Valleys:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers & Fog
Lows: 45 - 49 Degrees
Peninsula:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 62 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 47 - 52 Degrees
South Bay:
TODAY: Rain then Showers
Highs: 60 - 63 Degrees
TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers
Lows: 46 - 51 Degrees
