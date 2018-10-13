AccuWeather Forecast: Windy night and a warm Sunday expected

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Tonight we expect winds to pick up after midnight, turning gusty in our North Bay and East Bay hills in excess of 30mph.
These winds will also bring in drier air which will increase our Fire Danger. That's why a Red Flag Warning will go into effect early Sunday morning, lasting through Monday afternoon. These winds mean fires can easily start and spread. Lows drop into the mid-40s to low 50s.
VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.
Sunday begins with clouds giving way to sunshine. It will be warm across the Bay Area, but it will remain windy in our hills. Highs range from the upper 60s to mid-80s.
Temperatures:
Concord: 85
Oakland: 78
San Francisco: 72
San Jose: 80
Santa Rosa: 81
Coast
Tonight: Breezy, Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s
East Bay
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Inland
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid-80s
North Bay
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Mid- to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Windy
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid-80s
Peninsula
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s
South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s
Monday:
It's a windy morning in our hills. Winds will relax midday and lead to a warm and sunny afternoon. Highs range from the mid-70s to upper 80s.
