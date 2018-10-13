WEATHER

AccuWeather Forecast: Windy night and a warm Sunday expected

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Tonight we expect winds to pick up after midnight, turning gusty in our North Bay and East Bay hills in excess of 30mph.

These winds will also bring in drier air which will increase our Fire Danger. That's why a Red Flag Warning will go into effect early Sunday morning, lasting through Monday afternoon. These winds mean fires can easily start and spread. Lows drop into the mid-40s to low 50s.



VIDEO: Meteorologist Drew Tuma has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

Sunday begins with clouds giving way to sunshine. It will be warm across the Bay Area, but it will remain windy in our hills. Highs range from the upper 60s to mid-80s.

Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android
Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images
Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings

Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now

Temperatures:
Concord: 85
Oakland: 78
San Francisco: 72
San Jose: 80
Santa Rosa: 81

Coast
Tonight: Breezy, Cloudy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Breezy
Highs: Upper 60s

East Bay
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny & Breezy
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Inland
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Upper 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Bright & Breezy
Highs: Low to Mid-80s

North Bay
Tonight: Turning Windy
Lows: Mid- to Upper 40s
Tomorrow: Bright & Windy
Highs: Upper 70s to Mid-80s

Peninsula
Tonight: Breezy
Lows: Lower 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s

South Bay
Tonight: Partly Cloudy
Lows: Mid 40s to Low 50s
Tomorrow: Sunny
Highs: Upper 70s to Low 80s

Monday:
It's a windy morning in our hills. Winds will relax midday and lead to a warm and sunny afternoon. Highs range from the mid-70s to upper 80s.

SHARE YOUR PHOTOS: Show us the weather where you live by tagging your posts, video, and photos #ABC7Now. We may use them on our site, app, social pages, or on TV!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherforecastaccuweatherbay arearaincloudyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Track the rain with Live Doppler 7 HD radar maps
ABC7 Live Bay Area Web Cams
See weather photos submitted into uReport
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
WEATHER
Hurricane Michael death toll at least 17: Remembering the victims
Red flag warning issued for critical fire conditions in the Bay Area
Lightning lights up SoCal skies; residents urged to seek shelter
Hurricane Michael death toll rises to 11
More Weather
Top Stories
Man whose stuff was trashed by 'Jogger Joe' still homeless despite donations
41 striking workers arrested outside San Francisco Marriott Marquis hotel
Popular Oakland pop-up run by 'Chef Smelly' shut down by Alameda County
Funeral of 4 sisters killed in limo crash held Saturday
Could air traffic controller shortage have impact on safety?
Bay Bridge maintenance to force lane closures overnight
100-year-old foundry closes to make way for Google transit village
Ga. war monument defaced with googly eyes
Show More
Video shows engagement ring theft in Bay Area
Hurricane Michael: Satellite photos of destruction in Mexico Beach
Parents claim New York City school bus aide punched son who has autism
Red flag warning issued for critical fire conditions in the Bay Area
Caltrans says 'blame the driver' after truck overturns in Mendocino Co.
More News