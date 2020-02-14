Weather

AccuWeather forecast:Touch of spring all week

Encroaching warmer air creating dense fog this morning. The fog spreads and thickens during the entire morning commute. Temperatures range from the upper 30s Inland to upper 40s in San Francisco.




VIDEO: Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Bay Area AccuWeather forecast.

The fog fades quickly as an offshore breeze develops late this morning. A mix of clouds and sunshine fill our sky with temperatures 7 to 12 degrees warmer than average.

Patchy low and high clouds cover our sky tonight. Expect similar low temperatures.

Tuesday and Beyond:
A mix of sunshine and clouds continue to dominate our sky through Friday. Highs remain above average in the middle to upper 60s across the Bay and Inland with upper 50s to lower.

Temperatures:
Concord: 68/44
Fremont: 69/45
Oakland: 70/47
Redwood City: 69/41
San Francisco: 67/48
San Jose: 70/45
San Rafael: 69/44
Santa Rosa: 72/40

Coast:
TODAY: Fog to High Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 61 - 64 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 43 - 47 Degrees

North Bay:
TODAY: Fog to High Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 68 - 72 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 39 - 44 Degrees

East Bay:
TODAY: Fog to High Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 68 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 44 - 47 Degrees

Inland East Bay:
TODAY: Fog to High Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 68 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy Fog
Lows: 41 - 46 Degrees

Peninsula:
TODAY: Patchy Fog to High Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 68 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 41 - 47 Degrees

South Bay:
TODAY: Fog to High Clouds & Sunshine
Highs: 68 - 70 Degrees
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Lows: 40 - 45 Degrees

