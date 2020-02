AccuWeather forecast:Touch of spring all week

Temperatures:

Encroaching warmer air creating dense fog this morning. The fog spreads and thickens during the entire morning commute. Temperatures range from the upper 30s Inland to upper 40s in San Francisco.The fog fades quickly as an offshore breeze develops late this morning. A mix of clouds and sunshine fill our sky with temperatures 7 to 12 degrees warmer than average.Patchy low and high clouds cover our sky tonight. Expect similar low temperatures.A mix of sunshine and clouds continue to dominate our sky through Friday. Highs remain above average in the middle to upper 60s across the Bay and Inland with upper 50s to lower.Concord: 68/44Fremont: 69/45Oakland: 70/47Redwood City: 69/41San Francisco: 67/48San Jose: 70/45San Rafael: 69/44Santa Rosa: 72/40TODAY: Fog to High Clouds & SunshineHighs: 61 - 64 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 43 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Fog to High Clouds & SunshineHighs: 68 - 72 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 39 - 44 DegreesTODAY: Fog to High Clouds & SunshineHighs: 68 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 44 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Fog to High Clouds & SunshineHighs: 68 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Patchy FogLows: 41 - 46 DegreesTODAY: Patchy Fog to High Clouds & SunshineHighs: 68 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 41 - 47 DegreesTODAY: Fog to High Clouds & SunshineHighs: 68 - 70 DegreesTONIGHT: Partly CloudyLows: 40 - 45 Degrees